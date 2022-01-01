The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Come in and enjoy our library of 1000 games or just grab some of our delicious food to go!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
240 Rantoul St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
240 Rantoul St
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Victoria Taqueria
La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!
ToppSalad
Come in and enjoy!
FRANK
We were farm-to-table before it was "foodie". Frank McClelland forged trusted, lifelong relationships with local New England farmers that lead to the freshest seasonal ingredients. At FRANK, we are thrilled to offer an ethical, affordable and delicious option for everyday eating.
Pick up Market Goods when you come in - eggs, milk, cheese, pasta, house sourdough & baguettes, soup, baked goods, ice cream, wine, beer, and spirits!
We offer takeout between 8:30 AM and 7:00PM!
Toscana Bar Italiano
Toscana Bar Italiano (Beverly) is an award winning Italian Restaurant and Bar. Featuring homemade Italian specialties, premium craft drinks, martinis, and an extensive wine list. Toscana's boasts an intimate & cozy atmosphere, conveniently located adjacent to the Beverly depot parking garage.
Our sister restaurant, the original Toscana Ristorante of Peabody, MA is a staple and gold standard for Italian restaurants in the North Shore