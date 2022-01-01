Go
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

Come in and enjoy our library of 1000 games or just grab some of our delicious food to go!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

240 Rantoul St • $

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Build A Burger$12.00
Build you own with your choice of patty and any amount of toppings you dare!
Pretzel Bites$7.25
Baked soft pretzels served with honey mustard and dessert sauce
Regular Milkshake$8.50
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce
Waffle Fries$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
Fries SIDE$3.75
Banh Mi$11.00
pulled pork, carrots, cucumbers and jalapenos with sriracha mayo on ciabatta
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Classic Burger$12.50
5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Themed
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

240 Rantoul St

Beverly MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
