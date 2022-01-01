Go
The Nest Cafe

Welcome to The Nest Cafe. We are the newest and trendy cafe in Frisco serving Breakfast, Sandwich, Panini, Belgian Waffle, Fresh salad, Brunch with crafted coffee such as Cortado, Cappuccino, Latte, Chai, Matcha etc.

7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Chicken Panini$11.25
Roasted herb chicken, bell pepper, basil pesto, mozzarella with
brioche panini
Garden Omelette$11.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar and Spinach with choice of bread
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.55
Two Fried over hard eggs, Avocado, Bacon, Arugula, Sun-dried
Tomato, Jalapeño aioli, Side of Salad with Multigrain bread
Winnie the pooh$4.80
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Latte$4.55
2oz Espresso+10oz steamed milk
Matcha Latte$5.50
Rishi Sweet Matcha with Steamed Milk
Avocado Toast$10.75
Choice of Ricotta cheese or Beet Hummus spread, Avocado,
Arugula, Poached Egg, Radish, Chili Pepper flake, and House-made Avocado Aioli on Multigrain
Egg$2.00
Chicken Wrap$11.25
Quinoa, spinach, arugula, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli with Herb Chicken
Acai Bowl$10.55
Toppings: strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Coconut flakes , Toasted almond
Base Organic Acai, banana, coconut milk and blueberry compote (16oz)
Location

Frisco TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

