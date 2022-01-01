The Nest Cafe
Welcome to The Nest Cafe. We are the newest and trendy cafe in Frisco serving Breakfast, Sandwich, Panini, Belgian Waffle, Fresh salad, Brunch with crafted coffee such as Cortado, Cappuccino, Latte, Chai, Matcha etc.
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325
Popular Items
Location
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
Chido Taco Lounge
Come in and enjoy! Modern Highend cocktail and taco lounge
UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen is locally owned, chef driven food that fuels. We serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7am-3pm.
Wake UP. Fuel UP. Live it UP!