Osawa

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1951 Reviews

$$

77 N RAYMOND AVE

PASADENA, CA 91103

Popular Items

Soy Glazed Black Cod Bento$26.00
baked soy marinated black cod with rice and miso soup
Salmon Sushi$9.00
Miso Soup$2.00
Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry$18.00
Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice
Sushi Deluxe (10pc)$40.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce$12.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
California Roll$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA CA 91103

Directions

