Mi Vida Wharf

“Mi Vida” translates to “My Life.” However, in Mexico, “Mi Vida” means much more. “Mi Vida” is a term of endearment bestowed on close family and friends to signify love, care and importance. When one says, “Mi Vida,” they are telling someone special how much they mean to them. MI VIDA describes how we feel about our team and our guests. It is our expression of Mexican culture and cuisine as interpreted through the lens of Chef Roberto Santibañez. Our menu is rooted in the history and culinary tradition of Mexico while exploring the ever-changing boundaries of this vibrant and evolving cuisine.

