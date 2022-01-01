Chicken pitas in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Kickin' Chicken Pita
|$7.49
Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Kickin' Chicken Pita
|$7.49
Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita
