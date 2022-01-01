Go
TM Nortons

Dine in and carry out!!
Monday 11-9 pm
Tuesday 4-9
Wednesday and Thursday 4-10pm
Friday -Saturday 11am- 11pm
Sunday 12-9pm
Sundays 4-9 pm

3315 Cherry Rd

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese$9.00
Sliced ham and your choice of cheese!
Chicken Pesto$9.00
Locally raised chicken we smoke right here at the brewery with delicious pesto sauce and your choice of cheese!
Pickle Spears$0.60
Cuban$9.00
Half order of Nachos$6.00
Tuna Salad/Melt$9.00
Hot Dog$3.00
Good ol american hot dog!
BLT$9.00
Location

3315 Cherry Rd

Anderson IN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Edge

The Edge Golf Inc

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

1925 PubHouse offers an Excellent American Dining Menu Available for Dine In, Carryout/Curbside or Delivery! Classic Favorites include our Breaded Tenderloins, Half Pound Burgers, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Loaded Potato Skins, Lobster Rolls, Porterhouse Pork Chop, Salmon, Fresh Salads and Homemade Pies!

The Toast Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Oakley Brothers Distillery

Small Batch distillery specializing in craft cocktail featuring our house made spirits. We also have an on site kitchen to offer food for guests. 21 and older establishment.

