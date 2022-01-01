Go
Toast

Top Shelf Sports Lounge

Thanks for supporting local small business!!

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$3.95
Tender Bolts$9.95
Five golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.95
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce mix of pepper jack, colby jack and parmesan cheeses, topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken tenders, green onions, and served with bread.
Quesadilla$10.95
Your choice of our mojo roast pork, marinated chicken or no protein, pressed with shredded colby-jack cheese, then served with our chipotle sauce, avocado lime sauce, and pico de gallo on the side
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing and grated parmesan. Topped with crispy croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Wings 8pc$12.95
All wings are marinated in mojo, garlic, and oregano overnight then grilled to perfection
Kid's Burger & Fries$8.95
Kid's burger is cooked medium well and served plain (no cheese or condiments) on our locally baked buns, unless requested differently.
Nachos$12.95
Our version of a classic: house potato chips topped with our mojo roast pork, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, green onions and drizzled with our chipotle sauce
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce
Brisket Quesadilla$13.95
Brisket braised in 81Bay Reel Slo Irish Red Ale tossed in our habanero-guava BBQ sauce, pressed with shredded colby-jack cheese, spicy candied bacon, fried onion strings, then topped with our chipotle sauce and avocado lime sauce, and a side of our pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, and crispy onion strings
See full menu

Location

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd.

Welsey Chapel FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hungry Greek Outlets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New York New York Pizza

No reviews yet

Pick Up, Delivery , Dine In

Entre Panes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston