Towne & Oak
Warm hospitality in a bright space
921 Green Bay Road
Popular Items
Location
921 Green Bay Road
Winnetka IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Grateful Bites
Wood-fired oven pizzas & more
Momsy's Cafe
Light cafe fare, home made baked goods, with a full coffee & espresso bar.
Mino's
Come in and enjoy!
Pomeroy
Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.