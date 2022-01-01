Go
Towne & Oak

Warm hospitality in a bright space

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Homemade Biscuit$5.50
served with whipped butter & Italian strawberry preserves
Macro Grain Bowl$13.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl$21.50
marinated salmon, pearl couscous, togarashi charred broccoli, roasted sweet potato, snap peas, miso glaze
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Yogurt & Granola Bowl$10.50
vanilla bean infused yogurt, honeycomb, seasonal fruit, housemade cranberry-nut granola
*contains walnuts, almonds & coconut
Chicken Taco Bowl$15.50
braised chicken, sazón rice, black bean + corn salsa, queso fresco, avocado
Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
over easy egg, cheddar, maple glazed bacon, homemade biscuit, herb aioli
*also available on griddled country bread
Mediterranean Salad$13.50
field greens, crispy chickpeas, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mixed olives, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette
Location

921 Green Bay Road

Winnetka IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Grateful Bites

No reviews yet

Wood-fired oven pizzas & more

Momsy's Cafe

No reviews yet

Light cafe fare, home made baked goods, with a full coffee & espresso bar.

Mino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

