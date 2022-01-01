Go
Trumbull Kitchen

Hartford's most eclectic restaurant

150 Trumbull Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak (lunch)$18.95
shiitake mushrooms, soy caramel, broccolini, french fries
Grilled Angus Cheeseburger (lunch)$15.95
one all-beef patty, special sauce, vintage cheddar, sesame seed bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)$17.95
spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (lunch)$16.95
spicy mayonnaise, house made pickles, potato roll, hand-cut fries
Chicken Pad Thai (lunch)$16.50
rice noodles, snow peas, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (lunch)$18.95
mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds
Brick Pressed Chicken$26.95
herb cured brick pressed chicken, garlic whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon-garlic sauce
Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (dinner)$10.95
seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots
Rock Shrimp & Sweet Potato Fritters (lunch)$9.95
nuoc cham
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (tk)$14.95
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips
Location

150 Trumbull Street

Hartford CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
