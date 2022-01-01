Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Trussville

Go
Trussville restaurants
Toast

Trussville restaurants that serve croissants

Consumer pic

 

Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa

158 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$3.00
More about Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Friday: Chicken Salad Plate w/ Pimento, Pasta Salad, Fresh Fruit and a Croissant$11.99
More about Meals by Misty

Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Lasagna

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

French Toast

Bread Pudding

Grits

Map

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston