Cheesecake in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve cheesecake
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
Meals by Misty
108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville
|Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
|$47.00
|Grilled Chicken Orzo, Berry Feta Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
|$78.50
Half Shell Oyster House
218 Main Street, Trussville
|Bananas Foster Cheesecake
|$7.50
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.