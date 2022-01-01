Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Trussville

Trussville restaurants
Trussville restaurants that serve cheesecake

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville

Avg 4.5 (4139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers$47.00
Grilled Chicken Orzo, Berry Feta Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers$78.50
More about Meals by Misty
Half Shell Oyster House

218 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bananas Foster Cheesecake$7.50
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Angels$7.00
Fried wontons stuffed w/ vanilla bean cheesecake served over apple pie filling and drizzled w/ Dark Lager Caramel
More about Ferus Artisan Ales

