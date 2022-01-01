Go
Tucker's American Favorites

We Are Open for Dine-In, Delivery, & Carryout!!
Enjoy American favorites! Hand-cut steaks, house-smoked ribs, and juicy burgers. Open daily for lunch and dinner!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2441 state street • $$

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Clucker Basket (3)$11.99
Hand breaded tenders fried and served with fries.
Tuck’s Burger$12.49
Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.
Fish & Chips$12.99
Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.
Lil’ Clucker Bites$6.99
12 BONELESS$12.99
Loaded Potato Skins$8.99
Covered with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream.
Pa’s Chicken Dinner$12.49
Tender and juicy chicken served grilled, blackened or country-style with gravy. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
Salmon$17.99
8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.
Tucker’s Salad$7.99
Fresh greens, veggies, tomatoes plus cheese, bacon, egg and crouton.
Fish Sandwich$12.49
Pacific cod blackened, fried or broiled and served on a brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

2441 state street

New Albany IN

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
