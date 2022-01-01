Go
Toast

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2304 Lake Austin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE Fries$5.00
Hot shoestring fries.
Comeback Sauce$0.50
8 Piece Bites$6.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
3 Piece Tender$10.95
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$10.95
SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
Ranch$0.50
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
1/2 Mixed$14.00
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2304 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

68 Degrees Kitchen

No reviews yet

68 Degrees is an ingredient-driven scratch kitchen: an Italian classic specializing in made-in-house food with local ingredients. Serving up classic Italian pastas and plates, along with an extensive wine and beer list, long-time restauranteurs Joan and Marion Gillcrist are excited to bring their culinary expertise to the neighborhood. Located near Lady Bird Lake at Deep Eddy Pool, just west of downtown Austin, we are a gathering place for families and friends in a casual, elegant environment.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Pool Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Takeout orders must be placed in-house Friday-Sunday. Thank you!

Jeffrey's of Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston