University Roadhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1332 W. Michigan Ave. • $$

Avg 3.6 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Fritter Wrap$10.00
Chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with French fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ or honey mustard.
Kalamazoo Best Burger$12.50
Topped with Vermont white cheddar and housemade Bacon jam and garlic aioli.
Willy's BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
Homemade Chicken Finger Platter$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.
Pad Thai$12.00
Asian rice noodles tossed with carrots, bean sprouts, red pepper, chopped garlic, egg and our house-made pad thai sauce. Topped with fresh cilantro and chopped nuts. Served with fresh limes and chop sticks. $10 Add chicken $4, shrimp $5
South Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with southern fried boneless white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, corn, carrots, tomatoes, and red cabbage.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Spicy buffalo chicken simmered with a mix of three creamy cheeses. Served with fresh tortilla chips for dipping.
BLT Salad$13.00
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy fried chicken pieces. Served with dressing of your choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1332 W. Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Comensoli's Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saugatuck Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Saugatuck Brewing Co. - Kalamazoo! Please call the pub with any questions at (269) 382-2739.
Cheers!

La Familia Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

No reviews yet

Theo & Stacy's has been serving the community for over 40 years. All of the food is handmade with love by Stacy. Come in and enjoy authentic Greek foods!

