Up Down Des Moines
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Des Moines vibrant East Village district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.
500 E Locust
Location
500 E Locust
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
RoCA
Shared Plates, Craft Cocktails & Wine Bar
Rita's Cantina
Come enjoy our margarita flights, queso flights, homemade salsa, and 16 flavors of margaritas on our sizable outdoor patio!
Located in the East Village River Market District.
Our Guac-o-clock Happy Hour goes from 3 - 6 pm Monday through Friday (dine-in only).
The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
Come in and enjoy!
Shag's Des Moines
Come in and enjoy!