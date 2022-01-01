Go
Toast

Upper Crust

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

243 S Beverly Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (2571 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Pc Buffalo$12.49
Parm/Pepper Pack
Small 1/2 & 1/2
Choose 2 halves to create a small split pizza!
Small Classic Cheese$15.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Classic Cheese$19.99
Cheese Pizza
Large 1/2 & 1/2
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
Ranch$0.75
Caesar Salad$7.99
Large State House$25.29
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Garden Salad$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

243 S Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pascal on Beverly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poke Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rolling Loud

No reviews yet

VIP lounge

Insomniac Events

No reviews yet

As the day’s vivid colors give way to the night’s neon dreamscapes, our imaginations come alive. During those wee hours, when all others are sound asleep, we seek adventure within EDC’s otherworldly domains. In this place, we reaffirm that we are kindred spirits bound by a deep passion for music, art and discovery. And there is so much to discover.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston