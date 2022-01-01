Go
Vaquero Taquero

603 Sabine st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla Plain (Sencilla)$2.50
Tinga de Pollo$4.00
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Guacamole$8.00
Avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, salt pepper and a little bit of jalapeño
Quesadilla Bistec$5.00
Bistec (Live Fire)$4.00
Flame grilled Beef Steak
Topped with Avocado sauce, Red salsa, onions and cilantro
Quesadilla Al Pastor$5.00
Nopales$4.00
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Chicken Mole$4.00
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Bean And Cheese$4.00
Al Pastor$4.00
Marinated pork flamed grilled off the trompo, topped with green salsa, avocado sauce, onions, cilantro, pineapple
Location

603 Sabine st

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
