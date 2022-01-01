Go
Vicky Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1350 Miller Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$2.50
Croquette - Chicken$1.33
Pan Con Bistec Sandwich$9.99
Cuban Toast Butter$2.50
Frita Cubana$5.99
SM Cafe Con Leche$2.64
Croquette - Cheese$1.33
Tequeno - Cheese$2.29
House Croquette Ham$1.33
Pastelito - Guava & Cheese$1.75
Location

1350 Miller Drive

Coral Gables FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
