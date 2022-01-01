Vicky Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
1350 Miller Drive
Popular Items
Location
1350 Miller Drive
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vida (DELETE ME)
We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.
Coyo Taco South Miami
Come in and enjoy!
Fiola Miami
WE ARE BACK! TRY OUT OUR NEW PAELLA TO-GO!
Sushi Sake
Come in and enjoy!