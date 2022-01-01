Go
Toast

Walnut Cafe

Breakfast & Lunch Cafe serving up great food, friendly service & make you feel good sorta place!

3073 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)

Popular Items

Denver Omelette$12.95
Cheddar, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Peppers.
Club Sandwich$12.95
Top seller sandwich! 3 slices of toasted sourdough with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Eggs Marcos$12.95
TOP SELLER... 2 Scrambled eggs with Bacon, Cream Cheese & Cheddar - served with 2 sides.
Bacon$5.25
Thick cut bacon - 4 slices - can't go wrong here if you are a bacon fan!
Rona-rrito$6.99
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, house potatoes and veggies or meat, in a flour tortilla. All wrapped up to eat on the go!
Homemade Sweet Roll$5.50
Homemade cinnamon roll served with that great gooey icing!
2 Eggs$9.95
2 Eggs any way you like them served with 2 sides. Add meat for a little extra!
Sunrise Sandwich$11.95
Excellent Choice for a quick, easy meal. 2 Eggs anyway you like them with your choice of Meat & Cheese on a croissant - served with 1 side.
Boulder Latte$5.50
#1 seller! Double shot of espresso with steamed milk, vanilla and honey, topped with cinnamon.
The Skip Scramble$12.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Mushrooms & Veggie Sausage - served with 2 sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3073 Walnut St

Boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeal Boulder

No reviews yet

Our philosophy:
At Zeal, we offer the best in food taste and quality in a casual setting. If you have a passion for healthy eating and savor whole fresh ingredients that don’t compromise on creativity and flavor, then Zeal is for you. We take great pride in the food we serve and use organic ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.
You enthusiastically get it.
We call it “Food for Enthusiasts”… you’ll call it Zeal.
30th & Pearl at Junction Place
Now open for indoor and patio dining!
Come enjoy delicious, healthy eats at our new Boulder location!
Now seating indoors and on our patio.
We have strict social distancing and sanitation procedures in place to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy.

Motomaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rincon Argentino

No reviews yet

Wood stone empanadas, steak sandwiches & other Argentinian eats in a colorful and authentic environment.

Daikon Banh Mi Shop

No reviews yet

House grilled meats, delicious plant based proteins, fresh baked bread, scratch sauces, and house pickled veggies all combine together for our inspired Banh Mi sandwiches and Asian inspired rice and noodle bowls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston