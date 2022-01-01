Go
Walter’s Restaurant

Established in 1957, Walter's has been a landmark in this college community for decades. Come in and enjoy! Global Cuisine

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

310 Yale Ave • $$

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)

Popular Items

Angel Hair Pasta$15.00
With fresh garlic, basil, tomatoes & olive oil. Add Chicken $3.50 Add 4 jumbo Shrimp $7.50
Caesar Salad$12.00
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50
Lawand Morgh$21.00
Boneless chicken breast cooked w/onions, mushrooms & cilantro in yogurt sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Kabob$24.00
Skinless, boneless chicken breast broiled and marinated then topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and basmati rice.
Lemon Chicken$23.00
Half organic free range chicken roasted w/ lemon and parsley. Served with veggies & potatoes or rice.
Tandoori Salmon$28.00
Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$3.75
Kabuli Pilaf$22.00
Chunks of lamb with sauce topped with rice pilaf, carrots and raisins, and a side of grilled eggplant, tomato and yogurt sauce.
Mexican Wedding Cookie$3.00
Turkey Vegetable$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

310 Yale Ave

Claremont CA

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
