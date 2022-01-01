Go
Email unit255walthamplace@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Seasoned Grilled Chicken With House-Made Croutons and Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
CAL 370 | Keyword: BUFFCHICKWRAP
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Hand Pressed Beef Burger With Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, With Lettuce & Tomato. Served On A Bulkie Roll with a Side of Fries.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch Dressing
See full menu

Location

275 Second Ave

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

