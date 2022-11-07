Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Craft Food Hall Project - CityPoint

No reviews yet

200 5th Ave

Waltham, MA 02452

Popular Items

Classic
Mission de Parma
Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks

Beverages

Tractor Beverage Fountain Soda

Tractor Beverage Fountain Soda

$2.95

Soda became a four-letter-word, so Tractor reimagined it with handcrafted certified organic ingredients that were grown in a field, not made in a lab. No bad stuff, ever. With no artificial ingredients or corn syrup, these fizzy drinks remix the classics without sacrificing flavor or fun. Flavors available at your command: Kola Cola Kola Cola Lite Root Beer Cherry Cream Blood Orange Lemongrass Coconut Cucumber

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Aqua ViTea Seltzer

Aqua ViTea Seltzer

$2.50

Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.

Juices

Juices

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.95

Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.

Starbucks Iced Coffee

Starbucks Iced Coffee

$3.25
Tractor Beverage Tea's

Tractor Beverage Tea's

$2.95

Tractor provides a full-flavor experience by sourcing the finest real ingredients and celebrating their unique profiles and functionality.

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$11.95

House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.95

House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese

Margarita

Margarita

$13.95

Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil

B'arrr BQ

B'arrr BQ

$14.95

The Official Mass Pirates Pizza Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions

Bellissima Toscana

Bellissima Toscana

$14.95

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes / Roasted Garlic / Fresh Mozzarella / Mozzarella and Provolone / Balsamic Glaze / Cotija Cheese / Basil

Mission de Parma

Mission de Parma

$14.95

Figs / Mozzarella and Provolone / Gorgonzola / Prosciutto / Balsamic Glaze / Basil

Flower Child (V) (GF)

Flower Child (V) (GF)

$14.95

Gluten-Free Vegan Cauliflower Crust / Baby Spinach / Roasted Cherry Tomatoes / Vegan cheese / Balsamic Glaze / Basil Oil

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$14.95Out of stock

Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions

Nashville Hottie

Nashville Hottie

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken / Pimento Cheese / Banana Pepper / Mozzarella and Provolone / Buffalo Sauce / Ranch / Parsley

Papa Sausage

Papa Sausage

$14.95

Italian Sausage / Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Ricotta Cheese / Roasted Garlic / Cotija Cheese / Basil

The RBG

The RBG

$14.95Out of stock

Roasted Crimini Mushrooms / Rosemary / Garlic Butter / Ricotta / Mozzarella and Provolone / Cotija Cheese / Freshly Squeezed Lemon Wedge

Pesto Roni

Pesto Roni

$14.95

Double Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Vine-Ripe Tomato Sauce / Basil Pesto / Cotija Cheese / Basil

Wally's Friend

Wally's Friend

$14.95

Sous Vide Pork Shoulder / Fresh Pineapple / Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Scallions

Wally's Other Friend

Wally's Other Friend

$14.95

Vegan Jack Fruit / Fresh Pineapple / Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce / Vegan Cheese / Scallions

Crave Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Buffalo Spice Seasoned / Buffalo Sauce / Parsley / Blue Cheese Dressing

Maple Smoked Wings

Maple Smoked Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Maple Seasoned / Hot Honey / Parsley

Achiote BBQ Wings

Achiote BBQ Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / BBQ Seasoning / Achiote BBQ Sauce / Orange Zest

Tuscan Wings

Tuscan Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Sun Dried Tomato Seasoned / Basil pesto / Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Parmesan Crusted Wings

Parmesan Crusted Wings

$15.65

Sous Vide Wings / Parmesan Crusted / Herb Truffle Oil / Rosemary

Jamaican Jerk Wings

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$15.65

Pair and Share

Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks

Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks

$10.95

6 Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel sticks baked with garlic butter and topped with sea salt. Your choice of 2 sauces.

Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite

Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite

$10.95

Our soft pretzel cut up and tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite

Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite

$10.95

Our soft pretzel cut up and tossed in honey mustard IPA seasoning, finished in the oven and served with Carolina BBQ sauce.

Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite

Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite

$10.95

Our soft pretzel cut up and tossed in jalapeno lime pilsner seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.

Grilled Cheese

Classic

Classic

$9.95

Thick Brioche / Havarti / Fontina

Smoked Bacon Jam

Smoked Bacon Jam

$11.95

Hickory crusted brioche / fontina / harvarti / smoked bacon jam

Roasted Tomato Parmesan

Roasted Tomato Parmesan

$11.95

Parmesan crusted brioche / fontina / fresh mozzarella / roasted cherry tomatoes

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza- Full (local favorite)

Triple Chocolate Cookie Pizza- Full (local favorite)

$14.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough / Chocolate Chips / Ricotta Cheese / Mozzarella and Provolone / Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bite

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bite

$10.95

Our German soft pretzel chopped up, tossed in cinnamon sugar and then baked to a golden brown. Served with a maple glaze dipping sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Kids Menu

Half Pizza Meal

Half Pizza Meal

$10.95

Half cheese or 1-topping pizza / drink / apple slices

Retail Food

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Food Hall Project was created with one goal in mind: to bring to life a space where unique food meets an elevated experience. Creating concepts such as Sousviderie, Project X, and Vessel has allowed us to explore different culinary styles, leverage new technologies, and push the boundaries of what is expected in the restaurant industry. Our intention is to invite guests to learn about and experience the sous vide method in a truly open kitchen environment where they will see the technology at work and the innovation at play. Our hope is that our unique spaces and experiences will bring people together over food, drink, and the joy of others’ company. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!

Location

200 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02452

