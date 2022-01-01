Warsaw restaurants you'll love
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Missing Link Bootleg BBQ
317 W MAIN ST, Warsaw
|Popular items
|The Missing Link
|$13.00
Butter brisket, American cheese, Zausage, grilled ham, Swiss cheese & grilled onions on a hoagie.
|Barbecue SaMich
|$9.00
Grilled turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on toast.
|The Hamie
|$9.00
4 Oz of grilled ham topped with Swiss cheese and Maple Bravo sauce.
Long Shoal Services
12730 Steamboat Road, Warsaw