Tacos in Waxahachie

Taco Central
1000 E. Ennis Avenue, Ennis
|4 Street Taco Plate (Flour)
|$12.35
4 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
|3 Street Taco Plate (Corn)
|$8.95
3 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
|2 Street Taco Plate (Flour)
|$7.65
2 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.