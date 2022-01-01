Go
West Ave Grille

Popular Items

Side 2 eggs$3.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
With homemade sriracha mayo, slaw, and pickles
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch
The Wagman$14.00
2 eggs, 4 slices of bacon, homefries & a pancake
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Homemade 3- cheese grits, topped with tri-colored peppers and shrimp in a lite cajun cream sauce
WAG Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
Create Your Own Omelet$9.00
3 eggs, home fries and toast or a bagel
Breakfast Meat$4.50
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Spring mix and romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, croutons
Location

Jenkintown PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
