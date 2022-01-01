Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Stew in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Stew
West Des Moines restaurants that serve stew
Gilroy's
1238 8th St, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Irish Beef Stew Bowl
$5.99
More about Gilroy's
Wasabi - Waukee
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Japanese Curry Beef Stew /rice
$19.00
Spicy. Japanese style curry beef and vegetables served w. white rice.
More about Wasabi - Waukee
