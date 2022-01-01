Western Edge
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
228 West Main Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
228 West Main Street, Fredericksburg TX 78624
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Caliche Coffee
Caliche Coffee Bar & Ranch Road Roasters offers locally roasted coffee and great coffee drinks. Food offerings include bowls, avocado toast, scones, muffins and breakfast tacos.
The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits
A specialty cocktail laboratory hidden in plain sight.
The Edge
Come in and enjoy!
Perspective Cellars
Come in and gain perspective!