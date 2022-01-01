Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7370 Sawmill Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7370 Sawmill Rd
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
101 Beer Kitchen
Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.
FUSIAN
Come in and enjoy!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Cake Walk
Come in and enjoy!