Go
Toast

Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7370 Sawmill Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)

Popular Items

6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
8pc Traditional$12.45
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7370 Sawmill Rd

Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

101 Beer Kitchen

No reviews yet

Every neighborhood has that one gathering spot that feels welcoming and familiar when you’re longing for comfort, and fresh and exciting when you’re craving something new. It is the aspiration of every 101 Beer Kitchen to be that place.

FUSIAN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Cake Walk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston