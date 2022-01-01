Columbus Chicken restaurants you'll love

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Columbus

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1041 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 3.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
s/o Ranch$0.59
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Wing Snob image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional$19.19
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
The Crispy Coop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Crispy Coop

1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1861 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken$13.00
Breast, Thigh, Wing, & Leg and choice of 2 sides
Dark Dinner$13.00
2 Thighs + 2 Legs and choice of 2 sides
White Dinner$13.00
2 Breasts and choice of 2 sides
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$9.99
Small Chicken Tenders$5.99
Belgian Waffle$4.50
Nomad image

CHICKEN

Nomad

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and lemon garlic aioli
BLT$14.00
thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, Boston lettuce, roast tomato aioli
Classic Burger$15.00
Butcher and Grocer ground beef, Boston lettuce, tomato, special sauce, American cheese, Sixteen bricks hearty roll
Roosters image

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Cheesy Bacon Fries$3.99
Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

5179 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
