Cake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cake
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Lemon Pound Cake W/ Topping
|$5.00
|Glazed Pound Cake W/Topping
|$5.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Cake In The Mash Tun 4 Pack
|$14.99
Our house white stout dialed all the way and given our house cake treatment for an insanely decadent, eye-deceiving experience. 9.5% ABV
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Devil's Food Cake
|$6.00
1 piece of our Devil's Food Cake
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Mangoo Cake
|$4.25
|Orio Cake
|$4.45
|Orio Cake
|$4.35
FRENCH FRIES
Comune
677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|chocolate avocado cake (v)
|$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Strawberry Cream Cake By Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
|Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
|Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Italian Lemon Cake
|$6.00
Dragon Donuts- Easton
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast
|$13.50
|Single Cake Donut
|Dozen Cake & Yeast
|$25.00
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
DONUTS
Dragon Donuts
1288 West 5th Ave, Columbus
|Single Cake Donut
|Dozen Cake
|$20.50
|1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast
|$13.50
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake
|$8.00
topped with crushed Marcona almonds and powdered sugar
|Strawberry Old Fashioned Cake
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
|Pulled Pork Johnny Cake
|$11.29
Homemade corn bread pancake topped with fresh B+B pickles, smoked BBQ pork and topped with blue cheese coleslaw then drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Vanilla Bean Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Almond Buttermilk Cake
|$7.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Like the Fair, only better! Topped
with cinnamon & powdered sugar. (Veg)
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|#7 Cakes & Eggs
|$9.00
|Carrot Cake
|$4.75
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Crispy Coop
1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus
|Pistachio Pudding Cake
|$5.00
|Coca-Cola Red Velvet Cake
|$4.00
|Honey Bun Cake
|$4.00
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Russian Honey Cake
|$5.50
Caramelized Honey Cake with Walnuts, Layered with Dolce De Leche Sourcream Whipped Cream. BEST SELLER
|Russian Honey Cake
|$5.50
Shot of espresso, honey, milk, Dulce De Leche whip, walnuts and crumble of honey cake
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Coffee Cake
|$3.00
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Peach Cobbler Cake Jar
|$6.50
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
A special Mexican treat, Tres Leches!
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Naturally sweet carrots in a rich, complex batter with walnuts. These fresh essentials come together in 3 moist layers embellished with a tart cream cheese frosting.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Warm Blueberry Butter Cake
|$6.25
Blueberry Sauce, Whipped Cream & Mint (V)
|Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake
|$7.25
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Orange Cardamom Cake Ball
|$3.00
|Matcha Cake Ball
|$3.00
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Short North Piece of Cake
772 N High St, Columbus
|Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
|Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
|Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!
- 2