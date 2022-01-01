Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cake

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake W/ Topping$5.00
Glazed Pound Cake W/Topping$5.00
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake In The Mash Tun 4 Pack$14.99
Our house white stout dialed all the way and given our house cake treatment for an insanely decadent, eye-deceiving experience. 9.5% ABV
Coffee Cake$3.50
Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Devil's Food Cake$6.00
1 piece of our Devil's Food Cake
Carrot Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Mangoo Cake$4.25
Orio Cake$4.45
Orio Cake$4.35
chocolate-avocado cake (v) image

FRENCH FRIES

Comune

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1339 reviews)
Takeout
chocolate avocado cake (v)$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cream Cake By Blackberry Confections$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.

Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Red Velvet Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Italian Lemon Cake$6.00
85cbc53d-ece1-4f63-97e4-300c95227285 image

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast$13.50
Single Cake Donut
Dozen Cake & Yeast$25.00
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.99
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Dragon Donuts image

DONUTS

Dragon Donuts

1288 West 5th Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Single Cake Donut
Dozen Cake$20.50
1/2 Dozen Cake & Yeast$13.50
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake$8.00
topped with crushed Marcona almonds and powdered sugar
Strawberry Old Fashioned Cake$7.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
Pulled Pork Johnny Cake$11.29
Homemade corn bread pancake topped with fresh B+B pickles, smoked BBQ pork and topped with blue cheese coleslaw then drizzled with homemade BBQ sauce.
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
Almond Buttermilk Cake$7.00
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Like the Fair, only better! Topped
with cinnamon & powdered sugar. (Veg)
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$5.25
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Cakes & Eggs$9.00
Carrot Cake$4.75
The Crispy Coop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Crispy Coop

1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1861 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Pudding Cake$5.00
Coca-Cola Red Velvet Cake$4.00
Honey Bun Cake$4.00
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Russian Honey Cake$5.50
Caramelized Honey Cake with Walnuts, Layered with Dolce De Leche Sourcream Whipped Cream. BEST SELLER
Russian Honey Cake$5.50
Shot of espresso, honey, milk, Dulce De Leche whip, walnuts and crumble of honey cake
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.00
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Cobbler Cake Jar$6.50
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
A special Mexican treat, Tres Leches!
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Naturally sweet carrots in a rich, complex batter with walnuts. These fresh essentials come together in 3 moist layers embellished with a tart cream cheese frosting.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Blueberry Butter Cake$6.25
Blueberry Sauce, Whipped Cream & Mint (V)
Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake$7.25
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orange Cardamom Cake Ball$3.00
Matcha Cake Ball$3.00
Chocolate Cake image

CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Short North Piece of Cake

772 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
Red Velvet Cake
Decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese filling & icing
Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake and sprinkles, vanilla cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. For the kid in all of us!
