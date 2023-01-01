Stew in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve stew
More about Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus
|Beef Stew Bento
|$14.99
Slow cooked savory angus beef in flavorful brown gravy. Served with dumpling, spring roll, crab rangoon, broccoli, edamame, corn, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.
More about Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Stewed Green Beans
|$4.99
These Green Beans are amazing, Slowly stewed potatoes and onions. Great Veggie Option made with no Meat.
More about Lupo
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Seafood Stew
|$41.00
scallops, shrimp, and mussels cooked in a coconut tomato broth with chilies, cashews, potatoes, garbanzo beans, spices, and lime, with cilantro garlic rice and avocado
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Mixed Veggie Stew
|$16.00
Flavorful tomato based stew with mixed vegetables. Served with our veggie rice, a side salad, and our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*
*VEGAN & GF
|Spicy Tunisian Chicken Stew
|$20.00
Spicy chicken stew with black olives in a tomato base. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
|Spinach & Mushroom Stew
|$16.00
Flavorful spinach stew with pieces of mushroom served with our veggie rice, a side salad, and our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*
*VEGAN & GF
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Quart of Cold Sausage Stew
|$15.00