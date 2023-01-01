Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1

100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew Bento$14.99
Slow cooked savory angus beef in flavorful brown gravy. Served with dumpling, spring roll, crab rangoon, broccoli, edamame, corn, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.
More about Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stewed Green Beans$4.99
These Green Beans are amazing, Slowly stewed potatoes and onions. Great Veggie Option made with no Meat.
More about Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Stew$41.00
scallops, shrimp, and mussels cooked in a coconut tomato broth with chilies, cashews, potatoes, garbanzo beans, spices, and lime, with cilantro garlic rice and avocado
More about Lupo
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Veggie Stew$16.00
Flavorful tomato based stew with mixed vegetables. Served with our veggie rice, a side salad, and our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*
*VEGAN & GF
Spicy Tunisian Chicken Stew$20.00
Spicy chicken stew with black olives in a tomato base. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
Spinach & Mushroom Stew$16.00
Flavorful spinach stew with pieces of mushroom served with our veggie rice, a side salad, and our homemade pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*
*VEGAN & GF
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart of Cold Sausage Stew$15.00
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew$11.00
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

