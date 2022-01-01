Nachos in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lineage Brewing image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lineage Brewing

2971 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Pork Nachos$10.00
More about Lineage Brewing
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Fourth St Nachos$9.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Nachos$9.95
Coney sauce (meat or veg), cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), corn salsa, tomatoes, & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Item pic

 

Restaurant Barroluco

47 N Pearl St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Nachos : Chicken$11.00
Chicken, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans and chips
Loaded Nachos : Carne Asada$12.00
Steak, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans
Loaded Nachos : Ground Beef$11.00
Ground Beef, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans
More about Restaurant Barroluco
Item pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grande Nacho$9.00
Taco chips, queso, braised beans, shredded beef, pico, cilantro and scallion, LIT sauce, chipotle aioli drizzle
Nacho Bowl$12.00
Choice of protein, HTaco Chip, queso cheese, roasted onion rice, braised beans, lettuce, pico tomato salsa, LIT sauce (Med Hot), cilantro and scallion, Cilantro Cream dressing, lime.
Dessert Nachos$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips topped with Spicy Agave Caramel, Cheesecake Drizzle and Sweet Mango Pineapple Jam.
More about HouseTaco
NACHOS!!! image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS!!!$11.00
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
White Oak Nacho Plate
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Large Nachos To Go$17.00
Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa
Small Nachos To Go$11.00
Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa
More about Atlas Tavern
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.00
pico de gallo, queso (vegan available), feta,
sour cream, smashed avocado & house tortilla chips. Chips are corn tortilla's but fried in the same fryer with gluten
More about High Bank Distillery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
*VEGAN Nachos$11.00
Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Vegan Cheese | Black Bean | Bang Bang | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos$11.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
More about Townhall
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$6.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
32. Nachos Supremos$13.49
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Nachos$6.99
49. Nachos Locos$14.99
Nacho chips with grilled steak, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Acapulco
South Side Roots image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

South Side Roots

280 Reeb Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$7.00
Corn tortillas topped with spicy queso cheese, shredded pork, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn & black beans topped with creamy sour cream and sliced, fresh jalapeno’s
Also available with grilled chicken or vegetarian
More about South Side Roots
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$12.00
HOUSE FRIED CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH QUESO, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑOS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND CHOPPED BRISKET.
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$13.29
Choice of beef, chicken or pork atop fresh tortilla chips piled high with spicy cheese sauce, diced tomato, fresh jalapeño, scallions, and sour cream
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

