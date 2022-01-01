Nachos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lineage Brewing
2971 N High St, Columbus
|Braised Pork Nachos
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Fourth St Nachos
|$9.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99
|Nachos
|$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Nachos
|$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
and Jalapeños.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Dirty Nachos
|$9.95
Coney sauce (meat or veg), cheese sauce (dairy or vegan), corn salsa, tomatoes, & jalapeños (Veg/Vegan)
Restaurant Barroluco
47 N Pearl St, Columbus
|Loaded Nachos : Chicken
|$11.00
Chicken, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans and chips
|Loaded Nachos : Carne Asada
|$12.00
Steak, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans
|Loaded Nachos : Ground Beef
|$11.00
Ground Beef, pico de gallo, melted cheese, beans
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Grande Nacho
|$9.00
Taco chips, queso, braised beans, shredded beef, pico, cilantro and scallion, LIT sauce, chipotle aioli drizzle
|Nacho Bowl
|$12.00
Choice of protein, HTaco Chip, queso cheese, roasted onion rice, braised beans, lettuce, pico tomato salsa, LIT sauce (Med Hot), cilantro and scallion, Cilantro Cream dressing, lime.
|Dessert Nachos
|$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips topped with Spicy Agave Caramel, Cheesecake Drizzle and Sweet Mango Pineapple Jam.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|NACHOS!!!
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Large Nachos To Go
|$17.00
Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa
|Small Nachos To Go
|$11.00
Melted cheese blend, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado chimichurri, and choice of chili or garden salsa
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Nachos
|$12.00
pico de gallo, queso (vegan available), feta,
sour cream, smashed avocado & house tortilla chips. Chips are corn tortilla's but fried in the same fryer with gluten
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|*VEGAN Nachos
|$11.00
Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Vegan Cheese | Black Bean | Bang Bang | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
|Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos
|$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Nachos
|$6.99
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|32. Nachos Supremos
|$13.49
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
|Nachos
|$6.99
|49. Nachos Locos
|$14.99
Nacho chips with grilled steak, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
South Side Roots
280 Reeb Ave, Columbus
|Loaded Nachos
|$7.00
Corn tortillas topped with spicy queso cheese, shredded pork, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn & black beans topped with creamy sour cream and sliced, fresh jalapeno’s
Also available with grilled chicken or vegetarian
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Brisket Nachos
|$12.00
HOUSE FRIED CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH QUESO, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑOS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND CHOPPED BRISKET.