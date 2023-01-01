Lamb shanks in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve lamb shanks
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Pork Shank
|$25.00
white wine fennel braised local pork, mascarpone potato puree, roasted asparagus, tomato sugo butter, romesco, salsa criolla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Lamb Shank With Mixed Veggies
|$22.00
Try this deliciously tender lamb shank entree that is served with rice, a veggie medley, side salad, and pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Lamb Shank
|$15.50