Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Shank$25.00
white wine fennel braised local pork, mascarpone potato puree, roasted asparagus, tomato sugo butter, romesco, salsa criolla
More about Lupo
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank With Mixed Veggies$22.00
Try this deliciously tender lamb shank entree that is served with rice, a veggie medley, side salad, and pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option*
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank$15.50
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
Banner pic

 

Stone Bar and Kitchen

1045 Bethel rd, columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Shank$22.00
Braised in red wine, served with mashed potatoes, asparagus
More about Stone Bar and Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Waffles

Corn Soup

Grilled Steaks

Ravioli

Cheese Pizza

Strawberry Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston