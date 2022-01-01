Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve garlic bread

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.25
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
No Cheese Garlic Bread$3.50
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.50
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Side Garlic Bread$0.79
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$15.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella & provolone cheese served with house-made marinara.
More about Amano's
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread with Cheese
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Garlic Bread w/Cheese image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$8.95
Our Baguettes covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese then baked and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Garlic bread$0.50
More about Pasta Villa
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Side Garlic Bread$0.79
More about Roosters
High Bank Distillery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$1.50
More about High Bank Distillery
Large Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza

892 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
More about Yellow Brick Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$2.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

