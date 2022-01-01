Garlic bread in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|No Cheese Garlic Bread
|$3.50
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.50
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
|Side Garlic Bread
|$0.79
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.00
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$15.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella & provolone cheese served with house-made marinara.
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$8.95
Our Baguettes covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese then baked and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
|Side Garlic Bread
|$0.79
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Garlic Bread
|$1.50
Yellow Brick Pizza
892 Oak Street, Columbus
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce