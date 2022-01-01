Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve bulgogi

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi$15.00
Marinated slices of beef, pan-fried with onions served over rice and garnished with scallions
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pork Bulgogi [GF]$17.50
Thinly Sliced Pork (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally Grown Seven Acre Farm). Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
Bulgogi [GF]$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
TaKorea (Oddfellows) image

 

TaKorea (Oddfellows)

1282 Essex Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Ribeye Beef$5.00
More about TaKorea (Oddfellows)

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Paninis

Chai Lattes

Egg Rolls

Chorizo Burritos

Rice Soup

Mango Lassi

Chili

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston