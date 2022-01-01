Fish and chips in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.50
Fresh cod, beer battered with fries & slaw
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered cod, piri piri smashed fingerling potatoes, remoulade, sherry braised mushy peas
More about Lupo
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.99
Three Cod cutlets hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with our hand cut French fries and house made blue cheese coleslaw.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Enjoy 3 delicious pieces of crispy fried cod served with french fries, a side of coleslaw, and zaatar aioli!
More about Lavash Cafe
Item pic

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
More about Goodwood 105
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH AND CHIPS$15.00
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$6.95
More about Cuco's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.79
Three Cod cutlets hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with our hand cut French fries and house made blue cheese coleslaw.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

