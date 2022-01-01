Fish and chips in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve fish and chips
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Fresh cod, beer battered with fries & slaw
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered cod, piri piri smashed fingerling potatoes, remoulade, sherry braised mushy peas
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Fish & Chips
|$17.99
Three Cod cutlets hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with our hand cut French fries and house made blue cheese coleslaw.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Enjoy 3 delicious pieces of crispy fried cod served with french fries, a side of coleslaw, and zaatar aioli!
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar
sauce, slaw, house seasoned french fries
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$15.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Fish & Chips
|$6.95