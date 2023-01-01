Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve street tacos

Consumer pic

 

House Taco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Taco Party Tray$80.00
Street Taco Party Tray. 24 Street Tacos. Filled with up to 3 different protein choices. Also choose up to 2 of our House classic sauces. Sauces, chopped onion, cilantro & limes are served on the side.
Ordering for the weekend? We need orders by Thursday or Friday at the latest. Email us for weekend pick up & delivery. Housetacoeats@gmail.com
More about House Taco
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chile Verde

1522 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Three Anasazi Street Tacos$14.00
Shredded Beef, Pork, or Marinated Chicken, Sauteed in Anasazi BBQ sauce in small corn tortillas. Topped with Pineapple salsa or Cilantro & Onion.
Three Plaza Street Tacos$13.00
Your Choice of filling in small corn tortillas, topped with Cilantro & Onion, Pico de Gallo, or Pineapple Salsa.
More about Chile Verde

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Pepperoni Pizza

Veal Parmesan

Reuben

Chicken Soup

Collard Greens

Garlic Naan

Hot And Sour Soup

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston