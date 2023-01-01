Street tacos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve street tacos
More about House Taco
House Taco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Street Taco Party Tray
|$80.00
Street Taco Party Tray. 24 Street Tacos. Filled with up to 3 different protein choices. Also choose up to 2 of our House classic sauces. Sauces, chopped onion, cilantro & limes are served on the side.
Ordering for the weekend? We need orders by Thursday or Friday at the latest. Email us for weekend pick up & delivery. Housetacoeats@gmail.com
More about Chile Verde
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chile Verde
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Three Anasazi Street Tacos
|$14.00
Shredded Beef, Pork, or Marinated Chicken, Sauteed in Anasazi BBQ sauce in small corn tortillas. Topped with Pineapple salsa or Cilantro & Onion.
|Three Plaza Street Tacos
|$13.00
Your Choice of filling in small corn tortillas, topped with Cilantro & Onion, Pico de Gallo, or Pineapple Salsa.