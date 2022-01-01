Blt sandwiches in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.59
Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.59
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.59
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.59
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.59
