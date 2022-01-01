Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Hand Pie
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Smoooothie$9.00
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk
Pumpkin Pie Bowl$10.50
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, and almond milk topped with granola, dried cranberries, coco whip, cinnamon
Pumpkin Pie Bowl !!$10.00
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$8.00
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side - 625 Parsons Ave

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Bowl$10.50
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, and almond milk topped with granola, dried cranberries, coco whip, cinnamon
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$9.00
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk
More about Alchemy Café - South Side - 625 Parsons Ave

