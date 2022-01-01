Pumpkin pies in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Dragon Donuts- Easton - 4100 Worth Ave
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|Pumpkin Hand Pie
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Pumpkin Pie Smoooothie
|$9.00
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk
|Pumpkin Pie Bowl
|$10.50
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, and almond milk topped with granola, dried cranberries, coco whip, cinnamon
|Pumpkin Pie Bowl !!
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
|$8.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Alchemy Café - South Side - 625 Parsons Ave
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Pumpkin Pie Bowl
|$10.50
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, and almond milk topped with granola, dried cranberries, coco whip, cinnamon
|Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
|$9.00
banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk