Lasagna in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Lasagna
|$12.00
|1/2 Pan Lasagna
|$60.00
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|**NEW** Lasagna
|$6.00
Beef, marinara, ricotta, mozzerella, bread
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Lasagna
|$13.00
|Lasagna
|$12.99
Layers of pasta, sausage, ricotta, marinara, and melted cheese.
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Classic Lasagna
|$21.00
|Sausage Lasagna
|$21.00
egg noodle, house-made crumbled sausage, ricotta, red pepper, onion, smoked mozzarella
|Eggplant Lasagna
|$21.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Meat Lasagna
|$16.00
A giant portion! 5 layers of fresh ground chuck, four cheeses, and Anthony's marinara sauce.