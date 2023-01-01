Enchiladas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus
|BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
More about Cuco's Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Enchilada Family Meal
|$39.95
A dozen enchiladas with your choice of beef, chicken, cheese, or carnitas. Comes with sides of lettuce, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.99
|Tricolor Enchiladas
|$10.99
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|Enchiladas
|$0.00
|2. Two Tacos, One Enchilada & Beans
|$12.99
|58. Enchiladas Tapatias
|$13.49
Three chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Chile Verde
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chile Verde
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Two Enchiladas Dinner
|$16.00
Corn tortillas layered with a traditional filling, cheese or cheese and onion and topped with a signature sauce. Cheese only and cheese and onion will be rolled.
|Enchilada Estancia
|$16.00
Corn Tortillas Layered with Chicken and Pinto Beans, topped with you choice of Signature Sauce. Black Olives, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side.
|Three Enchiladas Dinner
|$20.00
Corn tortillas layered with a traditional filling, cheese or cheese and onion and topped with a signature sauce. Cheese only and cheese and onion will be rolled.