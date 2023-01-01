Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants that serve enchiladas

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris

2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

TakeoutFast Pay
BAJA CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Family Meal$39.95
A dozen enchiladas with your choice of beef, chicken, cheese, or carnitas. Comes with sides of lettuce, sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
Tricolor Enchiladas$10.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$0.00
2. Two Tacos, One Enchilada & Beans$12.99
58. Enchiladas Tapatias$13.49
Three chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
BURRITOS • TACOS

Chile Verde

1522 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Two Enchiladas Dinner$16.00
Corn tortillas layered with a traditional filling, cheese or cheese and onion and topped with a signature sauce. Cheese only and cheese and onion will be rolled.
Enchilada Estancia$16.00
Corn Tortillas Layered with Chicken and Pinto Beans, topped with you choice of Signature Sauce. Black Olives, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese. Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side.
Three Enchiladas Dinner$20.00
Corn tortillas layered with a traditional filling, cheese or cheese and onion and topped with a signature sauce. Cheese only and cheese and onion will be rolled.
More about Chile Verde

