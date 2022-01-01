Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve tacos

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.99
Tilapia with Cajun Fries
1 Big Shrimp Taco$14.99
Shrimp with Cajun Fries
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, jack cheese, grilled peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, choice of meat or mushrooms
**Vegan without cheese & sour cream
More about Café Overlook
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Single Taco$4.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$12.99
Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and rice
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Item pic

 

Restaurant Barroluco

47 N Pearl St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
(20) 3 Tacos$11.00
3 Tacos choose from Chicken, Chorizo, Paella. Top with Onions, Cilantro, reg or spicy cilantro sauce
Taco Kit Carne Asada$37.00
1lb, 12 tortillas, rice, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese, salsa verde, lime
Taco Kit Chorizo$36.00
1lb, 12 tortillas, rice, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese, salsa verde, lime
More about Restaurant Barroluco
Item pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO Tacos$3.00
Bulk Taco chips 3qt volume$20.00
seasoned tortillas chips in ZAX co. taco chip spice
This serves up to 10 ppl, comes with 15oz salsa or queso
2 Chicken tacos, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes with 2 chicken tacos w lettuce and fresh tomato salsa, side rice, chips salsa. bottled water
More about HouseTaco
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
Traditional Pork Taco$4.00
shredded pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Steak Taco$5.50
house marinated certified angus flank, salsa verde, corn, grilled onions
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
CUATRO TACOS$15.00
BARBACOA: roasted jalapeno radish slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja
FISH: fried red snapper, pineapple, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli
CARNITAS: roasted jalapeno radish slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde
TOFU: fried tofu, pineapple, pickled red cabbage cilantro sour cream
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
market salad (taco salad)$13.00
Romaine, cilantro lime dressing, corn tortillas, queso, corn, black beans, pico, and guac.
More about Bodega
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
jerk seasoned white fish, pepper slaw, mango & red coconut curry
More about High Bank Distillery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Food Truck Tacos 3.0$15.40
Choice of Chicken, Pork Belly, Hoisin Tofu, or Seared Shrimp
Corn or Flour Tortillas
Cabbage Slaw | Corn Salsa | Aji | Tomatillo | Jalapeno | Queso
*VEGAN Food Truck Tacos$14.00
Choice of: Vegan Chicken, Organic Hoisin Tofu, Veggie Burger, OR No Protein | Corn Elotes | Slaw | Bang Bang | Jalapeño | Lime
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Corn -OR- Flour Tortilla | Chorizo | Organic Egg | Sweet Potato | Kale | Queso Fresco | Verde Creme Fraiche | Cilantro
More about Townhall
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Puffy Taco$3.99
Birria Taco$3.49
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
55. Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
4. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice & Beans$12.99
6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno$12.99
More about El Acapulco
Item pic

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Walking Taco Wednesday$8.00
Tortillas chips crumbled and smothered in our house white jalapeno queso. Topped with seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo, fire roasted corn salsa, creamy sour cream drizzle, freshly shredded lettuce, and a sprinkle of queso fresco
Mix it up with any protein for an additional charge!
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Steak Tacos image

 

BBR Restaurant

106 Vine St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Taco$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce & sour cream.
Steak Tacos$4.00
Seasoned and marinated steak, lettuce, pico de gallo topped with chimichurri sauce.
Chicken Tacos$4.00
Chiptole lime chicken with baby arugula, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream.
More about BBR Restaurant
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Brisket Tacos$14.00
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.29
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with spring mix, seasoned ground beef, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, tomato, red onion, salsa and sour cream.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out

6665 HUNTLEY RD Suite B, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Taco$4.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out
Taco Toast image

 

The Lifestyle Cafe

891 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Delivery
Taco Toast$12.00
House made flour or corn tortilla topped with beyond beef taco meat and house made pico. Avocado aioli for the finishing touch of gluten free goodness.
More about The Lifestyle Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Mango Smoothies

French Toast

Cheesecake

Walnut Salad

Cannolis

Boneless Wings

Vietnamese Coffee

Lassi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston