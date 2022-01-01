Tacos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve tacos
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Tilapia with Cajun Fries
|1 Big Shrimp Taco
|$14.99
Shrimp with Cajun Fries
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, jack cheese, grilled peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, choice of meat or mushrooms
**Vegan without cheese & sour cream
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus
|Single Taco
|$4.00
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Tacos
|$12.99
Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and rice
Restaurant Barroluco
47 N Pearl St, Columbus
|(20) 3 Tacos
|$11.00
3 Tacos choose from Chicken, Chorizo, Paella. Top with Onions, Cilantro, reg or spicy cilantro sauce
|Taco Kit Carne Asada
|$37.00
1lb, 12 tortillas, rice, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese, salsa verde, lime
|Taco Kit Chorizo
|$36.00
1lb, 12 tortillas, rice, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese, salsa verde, lime
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|BYO Tacos
|$3.00
|Bulk Taco chips 3qt volume
|$20.00
seasoned tortillas chips in ZAX co. taco chip spice
This serves up to 10 ppl, comes with 15oz salsa or queso
|2 Chicken tacos, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water
|$8.00
Meal comes with 2 chicken tacos w lettuce and fresh tomato salsa, side rice, chips salsa. bottled water
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$4.50
hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in barra buffalo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made blue cheese dressing
|Traditional Pork Taco
|$4.00
shredded pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
|Steak Taco
|$5.50
house marinated certified angus flank, salsa verde, corn, grilled onions
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|CUATRO TACOS
|$15.00
BARBACOA: roasted jalapeno radish slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja
FISH: fried red snapper, pineapple, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli
CARNITAS: roasted jalapeno radish slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde
TOFU: fried tofu, pineapple, pickled red cabbage cilantro sour cream
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|market salad (taco salad)
|$13.00
Romaine, cilantro lime dressing, corn tortillas, queso, corn, black beans, pico, and guac.
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
jerk seasoned white fish, pepper slaw, mango & red coconut curry
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Food Truck Tacos 3.0
|$15.40
Choice of Chicken, Pork Belly, Hoisin Tofu, or Seared Shrimp
Corn or Flour Tortillas
Cabbage Slaw | Corn Salsa | Aji | Tomatillo | Jalapeno | Queso
|*VEGAN Food Truck Tacos
|$14.00
Choice of: Vegan Chicken, Organic Hoisin Tofu, Veggie Burger, OR No Protein | Corn Elotes | Slaw | Bang Bang | Jalapeño | Lime
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
Corn -OR- Flour Tortilla | Chorizo | Organic Egg | Sweet Potato | Kale | Queso Fresco | Verde Creme Fraiche | Cilantro
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
|Puffy Taco
|$3.99
|Birria Taco
|$3.49
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|55. Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|4. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice & Beans
|$12.99
|6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno
|$12.99
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Walking Taco Wednesday
|$8.00
Tortillas chips crumbled and smothered in our house white jalapeno queso. Topped with seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo, fire roasted corn salsa, creamy sour cream drizzle, freshly shredded lettuce, and a sprinkle of queso fresco
Mix it up with any protein for an additional charge!
BBR Restaurant
106 Vine St, Columbus
|Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce & sour cream.
|Steak Tacos
|$4.00
Seasoned and marinated steak, lettuce, pico de gallo topped with chimichurri sauce.
|Chicken Tacos
|$4.00
Chiptole lime chicken with baby arugula, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream.
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Birria Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
Moran's Bar & Grill
415 N Front St #199, Columbus
|Taco Salad
|$11.29
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with spring mix, seasoned ground beef, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, tomato, red onion, salsa and sour cream.
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out
6665 HUNTLEY RD Suite B, Columbus
|Single Taco
|$4.00