Chopped salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chopped salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad
Iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, egg, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about Saucy Brew Works
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Chopped Salad$7.99
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
More about Goodwood 105
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.30
Organic Mixed Greens | Chicken | Spiced Almonds | Avocado | Lardons | Keto Croutons | Apple | Gorgonzola | Champagne Vin
Chopped Salad$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens | Chicken | Spiced Almonds | Avocado | Lardons | Keto Croutons | Apple | Gorgonzola | Champagne Vin
Keto Chopped Salad$13.00
Shredded Kale + Radicchio Blend | Organic Chicken | Avocado | Bacon | Danish Blue Crumbles | Keto Champagne Vin
More about Townhall
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Takeout
SD Chopped Salad$4.00
More about Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

