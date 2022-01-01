Chopped salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Saucy Brew Works
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Chopped Salad
Iceberg, bacon, gorgonzola, egg, onion, tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|1/2 Chopped Salad
|$7.99
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
More about Goodwood 105
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon,
tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Italian Chopped Salad
More about Townhall
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Chopped Salad
|$14.30
Organic Mixed Greens | Chicken | Spiced Almonds | Avocado | Lardons | Keto Croutons | Apple | Gorgonzola | Champagne Vin
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Organic Mixed Greens | Chicken | Spiced Almonds | Avocado | Lardons | Keto Croutons | Apple | Gorgonzola | Champagne Vin
|Keto Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Shredded Kale + Radicchio Blend | Organic Chicken | Avocado | Bacon | Danish Blue Crumbles | Keto Champagne Vin