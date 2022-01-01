Cheese pizza in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cheese pizza
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
|8" Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
|$10.00
Sono Wood Fired 8" pizza with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Harvest
940 S Front St, Columbus
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|20” Cheese Pizza
|$26.00
The classic!!! We start with our handcrafted dough covered in homemade pizza sauce and tops it all with 100% whole milk mozzarella. Simple is better.
|20” Four Cheese Pizza
|$35.00
Starting with an olive oil base we add mozzarella, parmesan, romano, and gouda to create the perfect blend of cheeses. This pie is bellissimo!
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
PIZZA • SALADS
Sexton's Pizza
943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna
|Wedenesday Free Kids Cheese Slice(W any Pizza)
One slice per kid under 10 with any pizza order.