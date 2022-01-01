Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Cheese Pizza$13.99
12" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
8" Cheese Pizza$8.99
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Plain Cheese Pizza image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
More about Harvest
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
Sono Wood Fired 8" pizza with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella
More about Sono Wood Fired
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Plain Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
More about Harvest
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
20” Cheese Pizza$26.00
The classic!!! We start with our handcrafted dough covered in homemade pizza sauce and tops it all with 100% whole milk mozzarella. Simple is better.
20” Four Cheese Pizza$35.00
Starting with an olive oil base we add mozzarella, parmesan, romano, and gouda to create the perfect blend of cheeses. This pie is bellissimo!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.99
More about Pasta Villa
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
More about Roosters
Sexton's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Sexton's Pizza

943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedenesday Free Kids Cheese Slice(W any Pizza)
One slice per kid under 10 with any pizza order.
More about Sexton's Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
More about Harvest

