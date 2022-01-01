Garlic cheese bread in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
No Cheese Garlic Bread$3.50
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$15.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread with Cheese
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Large Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza

892 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
More about Yellow Brick Pizza

