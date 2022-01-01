Garlic cheese bread in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|No Cheese Garlic Bread
|$3.50
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.00
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$15.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
More about Yellow Brick Pizza
Yellow Brick Pizza
892 Oak Street, Columbus
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce