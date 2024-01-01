Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak burritos in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Steak Burritos
Columbus restaurants that serve steak burritos
Habaneros - Grandview
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
No reviews yet
Burrito Steak
$11.00
More about Habaneros - Grandview
Goody Boy
1144 n high st, columbus
No reviews yet
Goody Boy Steak Burrito
$17.00
cajun filet medallions, poblano rice, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & salsa verde
More about Goody Boy
