Chicken salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Charleston Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$8.75
Our own Chicken Salad served over a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Coleslaw and Rye Bread
|Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
|$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Our own Fresh Preped Chicken Salad served on Rye Bread
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
|1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Chicken Kebob Salad
|$15.00
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.50
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Roasted Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Hand-pulled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, granished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Spring mix tossed in a homemade ranch dressing with corn and black bean salsa, bbq chicken, tortilla strips and tomatoes.
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Chicken Spaetzle Salad
|$13.50
Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.
|Garden Chicken Club Salad
|$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$5.25
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
|Fiesta Chicken Salad
|$9.75
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad
|$6.50
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
|ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.
|FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)
|$15.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
|Greek Chicken Salad (To Go)
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken served on salad mix with diced red onions, tomatoes, green olives, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Vida's Butcher
1724 northwest blvd, Columbus
|Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Crusted Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, rotini pasta, served with garlic bread
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, with croutons & parmesan cheese.
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Basil pesto chicken salad
|Grape Almond Chicken salad
|Apple grape almond chicken salad
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Adobado Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Tossed Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Tender chicken breast sliced and tossed with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with a rich spicy chili oil dressing.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Harvest Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Housemade Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Chimichurri Sauce, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Spring Mix served on a Housemade Croissant
