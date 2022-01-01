Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Seitan's Realm
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Charleston Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Plate$8.75
Our own Chicken Salad served over a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Coleslaw and Rye Bread
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
Chicken Salad$8.00
Our own Fresh Preped Chicken Salad served on Rye Bread
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$12.00
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$7.99
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kebob Salad$15.00
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.50
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
4d7d6061-38d1-49b3-bc17-b0d48a567fd2 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad$11.99
Hand-pulled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, granished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.99
Spring mix tossed in a homemade ranch dressing with corn and black bean salsa, bbq chicken, tortilla strips and tomatoes.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spaetzle Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.
Garden Chicken Club Salad$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Scoop$5.25
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Fiesta Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Tommy's Diner
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image

BAGELS

Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Hand pulled blackened chicken breast, A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, tossed in a Cabernet buttermilk dressing, garnished with crumbled blue cheese.
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)$15.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
Greek Chicken Salad (To Go)$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken served on salad mix with diced red onions, tomatoes, green olives, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Atlas Tavern
Vida's Butcher image

 

Vida's Butcher

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Vida's Butcher
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crusted Chicken Salad$10.00
Tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, rotini pasta, served with garlic bread
More about Amano's
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, with croutons & parmesan cheese.
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Basil pesto chicken salad
Grape Almond Chicken salad
Apple grape almond chicken salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Adobado Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Chicken Salad$8.00
Tender chicken breast sliced and tossed with fresh cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with a rich spicy chili oil dressing.
More about Dakshin
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Harvest Chicken Salad$8.50
Housemade Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Chimichurri Sauce, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Spring Mix served on a Housemade Croissant
More about Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$2.85
Chicken Salad 1 Scoop$5.99
1 pound of Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

