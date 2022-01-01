Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cajun chicken sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters

