Mahi mahi in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve mahi mahi

101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Black Garlic Mahi Mahi$23.95
Brown Butter Sautéed Gnocchi tossed w/ Spinach, Shallots, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms & Red Pepper Tomato Sauce
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Mahi Mahi$17.99
Mildly seasoned mahi mahi fillet marinated and grilled to perfection. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
More about Clove Indian Bistro
Cuco's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Taco$4.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria

