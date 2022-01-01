Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Rigatoni Florentine$15.50
Pulled chicken, spinach & mushrooms tossed in alfredo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about Café Overlook
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche bun,---Add Bacon and Swiss Cheese $1.50
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
More about GD Ritzys
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Slider Combo Grilled$4.99
Chicken Slider (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Club$9.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

Restaurant Barroluco

47 N Pearl St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Grilled$3.00
More about Restaurant Barroluco
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Blackend Grilled Chicken$22.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, bacon Gorgonzola cream
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings$12.95
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.95
Balsamic Marinated, Grilled & Sliced to Order (GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, with croutons & parmesan cheese.
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken$5.00
Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries
More about Townhall
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Jerk Chicken$16.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
#13 Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.49
More about Iron Grill & BBQ
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Front Street Chicken Grill$11.79
Freshly grilled chicken breast, topped with mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, sliced smoked bacon and honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.69
Freshly grilled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
Grilled Chicken Rigatoni$15.59
Alfredo sauce tossed with freshly grilled chicken, penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Pitas

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Burritos

French Toast

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston