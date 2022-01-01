Grilled chicken in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Rigatoni Florentine
|$15.50
Pulled chicken, spinach & mushrooms tossed in alfredo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, carrots, thin tortilla strips with honey lime vinaigrette dressing & peanut sauce drizzle.
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche bun,---Add Bacon and Swiss Cheese $1.50
|Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
|$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Slider Combo Grilled
|$4.99
Chicken Slider (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$9.50
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Keto Blackend Grilled Chicken
|$22.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, bacon Gorgonzola cream
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Harvest Greens, house-made sourdough croutons, diced tomatoes, parmesan garlic dressing, fresh parmesan, grilled chicken
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Honey Adobo Sauce, Celery Sticks & Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.95
Balsamic Marinated, Grilled & Sliced to Order (GF)
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, with croutons & parmesan cheese.
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.99
Str8 Out the Kitchen
4825 E main St, Whitehall
|Grilled Jerk Chicken
|$16.99
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus
|#13 Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Iron Grill & BBQ
5295 North High Street, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
Moran's Bar & Grill
415 N Front St #199, Columbus
|Front Street Chicken Grill
|$11.79
Freshly grilled chicken breast, topped with mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, sliced smoked bacon and honey mustard dressing
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.69
Freshly grilled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
|Grilled Chicken Rigatoni
|$15.59
Alfredo sauce tossed with freshly grilled chicken, penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach.